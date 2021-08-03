Jennifer Aniston is a dog mom to three adorable pups Clyde, Sophie, and Lord Chesterfield

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Where She Gets Her Dogs' 'Cool' Collars

Jennifer Aniston is raving about her favorite dog accessories.

During an interview with InStyle for the magazine's September issue, the 53-year-old actress discussed the cute collars she buys for her dogs after Deuxmoi — an Instagram account that features sightings of celebrities — sparked a conversation about the pet products among Aniston's fans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's funny you should say that because the collars are so cool," she told the outlet. "My trainer's friend makes them—the brand is called RN Design. I've received a lot of questions about the dog collars."

Aniston is a dog mom to Lord Chesterfield, Clyde, and Sophie. Along with bedazzled collars, the actress added that she has a home full of dog toys to keep her canines occupied, but her pups still keep her hands full.

"Sofie doesn't care about toys. Clyde has an obsession with toys … he buries them all over the property. Then Chesterfield came along, also with the love of toys, and it was war," she said, noting that Lord Chesterfield has "rocked our worlds" since they welcomed him into their family.

In October, the Friends alum announced on Instagram that she rescued the puppy.

"👋🏼 Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️," the star wrote alongside a video post of her new dog. "He stole my heart immediately."

"A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼," she added.

In the Instagram video, the adorable pup can be seen sleeping with a bone in his mouth.