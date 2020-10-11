Meet Lord Chesterfield! Jennifer Aniston Introduces Her New Puppy: 'He Stole My Heart Immediately'

Jennifer Aniston is also a dog mom to Clyde, her Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, her white pitbull

Jennifer Aniston has welcomed a new member to her four-legged family!

The Friends alum, 51, announced on Instagram Sunday that she rescued a new puppy named Lord Chesterfield and shared a video of the adorable dog sleeping with a bone in his mouth.

"Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have?" Aniston can be heard quietly saying in the video.

The Morning Show actress captioned the post: "👋🏼 Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼."

Aniston is also a dog mom to Clyde, her Schnauzer mix, and Sophie, her white pitbull.

In April, the actress shared photos of her two sleepy four-legged friends as they lazily lounged around on her furniture. "Big day..." she wrote on the photo of Clyde, while she wrote "Exhausted" on the photo of Sophie.

Aniston was previously a dog mom to Dolly, her white German Shepard whom she shared with ex-husband Justin Theroux. Dolly died in July 2019.

In December, Aniston told PEOPLE that she's "come so close" to getting another puppy. "And my friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes. And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would," she said.