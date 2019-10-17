Jennifer Aniston Honors Her Late Dog Dolly with a Special Necklace Showing the Pooch's Picture

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock (2)

The memory of her late pup Dolly will always live on for Jennifer Aniston — and she’s got the accessory to prove it.

On Sunday, the 50-year-old actress stepped out in Los Angeles for a press day surrounding her upcoming Apple series The Morning Show, looking chic in black trousers and a matching vest.

Among the jewelry she wore to accessorize her look was special necklace honoring Dolly. The silver pendant featured a portrait of the dog’s face, surrounded by sparkling diamond-like stones.

Aniston’s ex Justin Theroux revealed the sad news in July that the former couple’s beloved German shepherd had died, sharing a gallery of photos from what appeared to be an outdoor burial ceremony.

Led with a snapshot of the white dog still alive, the slideshow then went on to give Theroux’s followers a look into the ceremony that saw Dolly’s body covered in flower petals as she was laid to rest.

In one image, two hands grasped each other’s — one presumably Theroux’s and the other appearing to be of Aniston — while in the last photograph, they wrapped the late canine in a soft blanket.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle … our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. 🐺💔,” Theroux, 48, captioned the post. “She was surrounded by her entire family.”

“‘The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful … is the dog — faithful and true, even in death.’ -George Vest,” he went on, concluding with, “Rest In Peace Dolly” along with the hashtags, “#adoptdontshop” and “#rescuedog.”

Aniston was welcomed to Instagram with open arms on Tuesday when she joined the social-media platform — so much so, in fact, that the actress broke the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers in five hours and 16 minutes, PEOPLE confirmed.

She debuted her first Instagram post by sharing a selfie with her Friends costars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. Shortly after Aniston’s fans and famous friends noticed her account, it temporarily crashed and instead displayed a message of, “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

In less than an hour, Aniston had racked up more than 116,000 followers and had followed dozens of famous pals, like David Spade, Julia Roberts, Adam Sandler and Theroux. In fact, her former beau was one of the first to comment on her inaugural post, writing, “Woot-Woot! #first.”

As of Thursday morning, Aniston has almost 12 million Instagram followers.