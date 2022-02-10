Jennifer Aniston Gets Interrupted by Her Dogs in 'Cute' Workout Video

The Friends alum, who is a huge animal lover, currently has three dogs named Lord Chesterfield, Clyde, and Sophie

Too cute to handle!

Jennifer Aniston shared an adorable video of herself getting in a workout session at her home while being interrupted by two of her dogs — Lord Chesterfield and Clyde.

In the clip, the actress, 52, appeared to be playfully drained from having to entertain her two rescue pups as she busted out a series of indoor exercise activities, including stretches and weight lifting.

The 11-second Instagram Reel began with Aniston doing twisted crunches as her furry friends — who can't seem to get enough of her — got under her legs while playing tug of war with a stuffed animal.

Her sizeable white dog Chesterfield was later captivated by the kettlebell that the Friends alum was holding in the footage and even started copying her moves as she completed her squat reps.

The Morning Show star finally gave in to the distractions as she pretended to pass out on Lord Chesterfield in the middle of her set. The video then ended with the dog giving a close-up to the camera.

The adorable post featured the comical, chipmunk-like voice of TikTok star Lorena Pages, who started the sound trend on the platform, saying, "OK, I know I'm cute, but stop a-smothering me."

Aniston has long been an animal lover. In addition to Lord Chesterfield and Clyde, she also has white pit bull named Sophie.

She previously had two other dogs — Dolly, a white German Shepherd, and Norman, a Welsh corgi — who sadly died in 2019 and 2011, respectively.

Following the death of Dolly, the Murder Mystery actress told PEOPLE in 2019 that she was "close" to getting another puppy.

"My friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes," she explained at the time. "And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would. But I have to be very sensitive to Clyde and Sophie because it's all about whether they are going to be happy."

Lord Chesterfield later joined the family in October 2020. Last fall, Aniston shared a carousel of sweet images on Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his adoption.