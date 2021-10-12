The proud dog mom shared a series of sweet snapshots on Instagram Monday to mark one year since bringing Lord Chesterfield home

Jennifer Aniston Celebrates 1 Year Since Adopting Pup Lord Chesterfield: 'Not So Little Anymore'

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating her lovable pooch!

The Friends alum shared a series of sweet snapshots on Instagram Monday to mark one year since bringing her beloved pup Lord Chesterfield home.

"One year with my lovable, squeezable, I'll call it… talkative (barks at air), cuddly, and not-so-little-anymore Lord Chesterfield 🥳❤️🐾" Aniston, 52, captioned the adorable photos.

A flurry of the actress' famous pals congratulated her on the special milestone.

"I love him so. ❤️," Will and Grace alum Sean Hayes commented, while actress Rita Wilson wrote, "Oh so precious!!!"

The Morning Show star announced that she had rescued the puppy in October 2020 with an Instagram video of the pooch, who she said "stole" her heart "immediately."

Jennifer Aniston dog Credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

"👋🏼 Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️," Aniston captioned the post at the time. "He stole my heart immediately."

"A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼," she added.

In the Instagram video, a little Lord Chesterfield sleeps with a bone in his mouth.

"Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have!" Aniston says quietly in the clip.

Aniston is also dog mom to Clyde, a schnauzer mix, and Sophie, a white pit bull.