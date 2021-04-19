Jennifer Aniston Brings Her Dog to The Morning Show Set: 'Take Clyde to Work Day'

Jennifer Aniston is bringing her pup to work!

On her Instagram Story on Monday, the actress, 52, shared an adorable photo of her beloved dog Clyde visiting the set of The Morning Show.

In the picture, Clyde sits in the front seat of a golf cart while Aniston has her arm wrapped around the pooch.

"Bring Clyde to work day 🥰," Aniston wrote. She also tagged her Apple TV+ series in the caption.

Clyde's big day on set comes six months after another Aniston welcomed another canine companion into her home.

Jennifer Aniston dog Clyde Jennifer Aniston with her dog Clyde | Credit: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

In October, the Friends alum announced that she had rescued a puppy named Lord Chesterfield.

"👋🏼 Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️," the star — who also has a white pitbull named Sophie — wrote alongside a video of her new dog. "He stole my heart immediately."

"A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼," she added.

In the accompanying video, the adorable pup can be seen sleeping with a bone in his mouth.

"Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth? I think you have?" Aniston said quietly in the clip.

Aniston was previously dog mom to Dolly, her white German Shepherd whom she shared with ex-husband Justin Theroux. Dolly died in July 2019.

In December of that year, Aniston told PEOPLE that she'd "come so close" to getting another puppy.

"And my friend Ellen DeGeneres, as you know, loves nothing more than to bombard me with extremely heartbreaking photographs of animals that need homes. And by the way, if I could have a llama, a pig, an alpaca, sheep, goats, I would," she said.