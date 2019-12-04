Jennie Garth's Furry and Fabulous Holiday Gift Guide for Pet Lovers

By Kelli Bender
December 04, 2019 10:00 AM

Michael tran/AFP/Getty

Pets deserve a place on your holiday gift list too. These wonderful creatures, who keep us happy all year round, deserve to be spoiled, and Jennie Garth has a few ideas for the furry friends in your life. Read on to see what the Beverly Hills, 90210 star is wrapping up for her pets this season.  

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
BUNDLED UP

“This is perfect for the pup that wants to stay up on the latest doggy trends,” says Garth, who’s a spokeswoman for Land’s End. 

Buy it! Dog Puffer Vest, $50.00; LandsEnd.com

PURR-SONALIZED 

“With these custom pieces, your pets can be part of your holiday decor.”

Buy it! Hand-Illustrated Pet Ornament, $39.00; Etsy.com

NUTTY TOY 

“My dogs love this. You hide the plushies in the trunk, and they fish them out.”

Buy it! Hide a Squirrel Toy, $13.00; OutwardHound.com

PRECIOUS PORTRAIT 

“These period pet portraits are so fun!”

Buy it! Custom Digital Painting, $50.00 and up; CrownandPaw.com

PUP TENT 

“My littlest, Buddy, likes camping out in this bed,” says Garth, who has four dogs. 

Buy it! Little Dove Pet Tent, $30.00; Amazon.com

TOTE-LLY FESTIVE

“This tote (which holds pets up to 20 lbs.) is great if you have a little dog you want to bring with you on the go.” 

Buy it! Canvas Plaid Dog Carrier, $60.00; LandsEnd.com

FRESH AND CLEAN

“These — for cats and dogs — not only smell great, they’re all-natural as well.” 

Buy it! Earthbath Shampoo and Conditioner, $21.00 for 2; Amazon.com

