Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary of Adopting Their Dog

Jenna Dewan and boyfriend Steve Kazee just hit a major milestone in their relationship.

On Thursday, the couple — PEOPLE confirmed the pair were dating last October — celebrated a big anniversary, marking one-year since they adopted their dog, Cosmo, together.

Both Dewan, 38, and Kazee, 43, shared images to Instagram of the dog, back when he was a puppy.

They got Cosmo from a Studio City, California rescue called Wagmor — comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres just adopted her 3-month-old standard poodle, Mrs. Wallis Browning (or Wallis, for short), from the same rescue.

“Ellen is right! Wagmor is awesome!” Kazee, who has two other dogs, wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of he and Cosmo.

“This time last year, Jenna and I adopted this little fella Cosmo into our family,” he said. “There are so many wonderful resources out there for finding lifetime homes for animals in need. The next time you are looking for a new fur-ever friend, remember to adopt not shop!”

Dewan shared similar sentiments for Wagmor on her Instagram Story too.

She also commented on Kazee’s post, teasing of Cosmo, “Awwwwwwwwwww. Back when he fooled us and we thought he was chill.”

Followers of Dewan and Kazee on social media will recognize Cosmo.

Over the past year, the couple have each shared many pics of them together with the dog.

She first introduced Cosmo to her 5.6 million followers in a post on October 14, 2018. “Cosmo for cosmic love 💕 ” she wrote. “Is there anything sweeter than puppy breath BTW??”

He even appears to get along with Everly, the 6-year-old daughter Dewan shares with ex Channing Tatum.

“These two,” Dewan wrote back in January, in a photo of Cosmo and Everly cuddling on the floor.

Although Cosmo has had a lot of exposure on Dewan’s Instagram, Kazee only recently made his debut on her account.

In June, the actress shared a photo of herself hugging Kazee and smiling at the camera.

“Speaking of peace….❤️,” Dewan captioned the affectionate snap.

PEOPLE confirmed the two were dating last October after Dewan and Kazee were photographed kissing with their arms wrapped around each other in the middle of a sidewalk. Their relationship became public months after her April 2018 split from Tatum.

“Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” a source said at the time. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight, and it’s becoming more serious.”

“They have a lot in common,” the source added.

On December 3, in honor of Dewan’s birthday, Kazee shared a series of photo booth images of himself and the actress playfully making faces, laughing and sharing a kiss.

“Happy Birthday Jenna! Somehow it feels like my birthday over and over again because I keep getting the gift of you every day,” the actor wrote in the caption.