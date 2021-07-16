Jenna Dewan and Fiancé Steve Kazee's Dog, Violet Mae, Dies Suddenly: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

The actress and the actor each shared heartbreaking tributes after the sudden loss of their late pup, Violet Mae

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are mourning the death of their dog, Violet.

The actress, 40, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Friday, posting a series of photos of herself and her fiancé with the pup.

"Our hearts are broken today as we mourn the sudden loss of our Violet Mae," she captioned the post. "Violet was the sweetest lady I ever knew, the best sneaky kisser in the world and the calm amongst the chaos always."

She continued, "Everyone who met you loved you and it is one the greatest privileges of my life to have had the last few years with you. The bond you and Steve shared comes around once in a lifetime and our entire family misses you beyond words. I am holding on to the owl we saw on our porch last night right after you passed being a sign of your wise beautiful soul flying high. I love you my sweet Vi Vi 🙏🏻"

Dewan adopted the pet into her family when she met Kazee, who first got Violet as a puppy in 2012. He posted his own eulogy for Violet on Instagram, writing: "To know her was to love her."

"She was more than a best friend to me. She was my savior. When I lost my mom I truly didn't know how I would survive. Along came Violet and from the first glance we were soulmates," Kazee wrote. "She wasn't the dog I had picked out, that was a black lab mix named Jessie, who sadly didn't make the trip from the Mississippi shelter."

"As I was leaving the shelter disappointed that the dog of my dreams didn't arrive I saw her. She was sitting in the middle of a pile of brothers and sisters who were all losing their minds as puppies tend to do. Not her. She just stared at me. Into my soul as only Violet could do," he reminisced. "I knew she was the one and we never looked back."

The Shameless actor, 43, added that the moments he and his pup spent together "were full of adventures" and "she was my true north always."

"Life will never be the same without her," he concluded. "Her passing was sudden and has left us all in shock but we are focusing on the memories because they are some of my most precious. Violet was a good dog."

PEOPLE confirmed that Dewan and Kazee were dating in October 2018 after they were photographed kissing with their arms wrapped around each other. Their relationship became public months after her April 2018 split from Channing Tatum.