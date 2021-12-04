Five months after the sudden loss of their dog Violet Mae, Steve Kazee adopted an adorable new puppy for fiancée Jenna Dewan, surprising her for her 41st birthday

Jenna Dewan Gets New Rescue Pup From Fiancé Steve Kazee for Her Birthday: 'Meet Wylie!'

Jenna Dewan has an extra cute reason to celebrate her birthday this year!

The Step Up star, who turned 41 on Friday, shared an adorable video showing off the new canine addition to her home, a "perfect fur baby birthday gift" named Wylie gifted to her from her fiancé Steve Kazee.

"World meet Wylie!" Dewan wrote in the video's caption. "Wylie was part of a litter rescued from the side of the street by the incredible @wagmorpets."

"He is the perfect fur baby birthday gift from @stevekazee and the best holiday gift for our family," she added. "We are in love!!"

Dewan's video included a hilarious lip sync of the actress promising her other dog she won't get another pooch, before showing off Wylie to the camera.

"I did it," Dewan mimicked saying, writing below, "Am I the equivalent of a cat lady, but with dogs? 🤪."

Kazee, 46, also posted to Instagram for the occasion, sharing a gallery of sweet images of the cute shepherd mix pup.

In the caption, he made reference to the couple's previous dog Violet Mae, whom the couple lost suddenly in July, thanking Wylie "for helping to heal our broken hearts."

"Welcome Mr. Wylie Kazee," the Tony winning actor wrote. "I wasn't sure I would ever want another dog after losing Violet but I truly feel like she chose this little gem of a gentleman for our family. I can feel her presence all over him and as soon as I met him I knew we would be the best birthday gift for @jennadewan."

"He is a perfect fit here!" Kazee added. "Thank you Violet for sending him to us. And thank you Wylie for helping to heal our broken hearts. Welcome home! We love you so much 🖤"

Melissa Bacelar, founder of Wagmor Pets, told PEOPLE in a statement that the organization was thrilled to match Wylie with Dewan and Kazee.

"Jenna, Steve, and Wylie have such an incredible bond — we're so happy to have helped them find him his furever home," Bacelar said.

"At Wagmor Pets, we are so appreciative and grateful to have such an amazing support system, and clients like Jenna that use their voice and their platforms to bring light to the importance of dog rescuing," Bachelar added. "After the craziness of the pandemic, where we couldn't keep dogs in house... Every rescue group has been seeing adoptions slowing. When celebrities step up and go the adoption route, especially during the holiday season, it shows the world how important it is to adopt and not shop."

Meanwhile, Dewan — who shares baby boy Callum with Kazee, and is also mom to 8-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum — shared to Instagram a blissful selfie on the morning of her special day.

"Waking up on this birthday feeling grateful for all the blessings, love, beautiful relationships and experiences in my life," the dancer and actress shared in the caption.

"My family that is my everything. The work that i love and get to share with all of you. Also, remembering the inner strength i have been shown, especially over these past few years, and loving myself extra hard. May we wake up every birthday counting our blessings ❤️❤️✨✨🎂."

Her post was met with supportive messages from her famous friends.

"Happy bday beautiful," wrote stylist Brad Goreski, echoing sweet messages from other stars like Minka Kelly, Melissa Benoist, Sara Foster and Nathan Fillion.

The birthday girl, after sleeping in, also treated herself to a birthday massage, documenting it on her instagram Story.