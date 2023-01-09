Jenna Bush Hager Finds Missing Kitten in Pantry After Searching for New Pet 'All Night Long'

Jenna Bush Hager and her family have a new furry family member!

The Today host revealed on Monday's episode that she gave her daughter Mila a kitten for Christmas.

Bush Hager was chatting with co-host Hoda Kotb when she shared the "big news" from the Hager household.

"We have a new member of the family," Bush Hager, 41, teased. "May I introduce you to Hollywood Hager?"

She continued: "Holly Hager's here. And she's a cat. Santa brought Mila a cat for Christmas."

"She couldn't believe it," Bush Hager said about her daughter. "She's the best cat mother you've ever seen."

Bush Hager also told Kotb that since getting the cat, the pet's already been lost — and found.

"Kittens are quite little, and last night, before bed, it was around 8 o'clock; Holly would not be found anywhere," Bush Hager said. "Holly was missing. All night long, I was up, 'Here kitty kitty kitty.' Every hour on the hour."

Jenna Bush Hager and Mila Hager. Helen Healey/NBC via Getty

The next morning, the cat was found stuck in the pantry.

"She was locked all night!" Bush Hager exclaimed. "She was locked! But I fed her; I put her in her little box; I put her on Mila. She's so relieved, and I am so relieved."

Kotb reminded Bush Hager how long Mila's been wanting a cat and asked why she waited so long to oblige her daughter.

"Because I couldn't take on that responsibility," Hager said, adding that she is allergic to cats and is now taking allergy medication to enjoy Holly.

Bush Hager and Mila are now ready to be devoted cat moms to Holly the kitten.