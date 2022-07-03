This Tie-Out Cable System Helps Shoppers Bring Their Dogs with Them Practically Anywhere — and It's on Sale

Though the name may leave you scratching your head about how this system works, it's actually quite simple. The set includes a strong 50-foot cable, carabiners, and storage bag. Hook one side to a tree or pole, the other side to another one about the length of the cable away, and then attach your dog's leash to the mobile central carabiner. They'll be able to move freely across the length of the cable, without getting loose and wandering off.