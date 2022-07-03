This Tie-Out Cable System Helps Shoppers Bring Their Dogs with Them Practically Anywhere — and It's on Sale
Most dog parents (except for those lucky enough to have ultra-obedient dogs) struggle from time to time with wanting to bring their beloved pet along on a fun outing, since they might not want to hold a leash all day to keep their pets close by. There are various options available, from extra-long leashes to ground-staked leads, but none of them seem to let everyone relax.
Luckily, there's a solution with the Jenico Tie-Out Cable Trolley System — and it's on sale on Amazon for just $21.
Though the name may leave you scratching your head about how this system works, it's actually quite simple. The set includes a strong 50-foot cable, carabiners, and storage bag. Hook one side to a tree or pole, the other side to another one about the length of the cable away, and then attach your dog's leash to the mobile central carabiner. They'll be able to move freely across the length of the cable, without getting loose and wandering off.
Buy It! Jenico 50-Foot Tie-Out Cable System, $20.85 (orig. $25.85); amazon.com
You can use the system on your next camping trip, lake day, backyard BBQ, or other outdoor event. Instead of your pet being stuck by your side on a short leash all day, they'll be able to move freely around a set space and interact with people without leaving your sight.
At a campsite, choose two trees within your space so they're able to roam your camping area but not enter anyone else's campsite. Even if you have an unfenced backyard, the cable system can be a great solution for giving your pet some independence worry-free.
Setup takes no more than a few minutes and can be handled by one person. And the cord is made with a reflective material that glows in the dark, so you can still see your dog once night falls.
The design itself mitigates tangling, but to make it extra safe, avoid setting it up with other large obstacles in between your two end points to prevent your dog from wrapping themselves around something.
Dog parents who've tried the system love to use it whenever they bring their pets on adventures. One reviewer noted they're "happy to have extra flexibility" and added that they appreciate the "super sturdy hardware."
Another reviewer commented that this product isn't limited to single-dog families, saying, "My three dogs were so happy that they could move around the campsite. I was able to put my three big dogs on one. [I] just added two more carabiners."
Try out the Jenico Tie-Out Cable System while it's on sale for $21 and there's still plenty of great weather left for camping trips and outdoor parties.
