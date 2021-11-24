Jen Atkin Mourns Loss of Dog Chewy After Coyote Attack: 'We Are Broken'

"She didn't deserve this kind of an ending. To hear your baby cry out and not be able to do anything is hell," celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin wrote in an emotional Instagram post

Jen Atkin is mourning the loss of her dog Chewy after a tragic coyote attack.

The celebrity hairstylist shared the news of her dog's death on Instagram, Wednesday, paying tribute to her pooch with a carousel of photos showing some of their special moments over the years.

"Yesterday morning we lost our precious love Chewy to a coyote," she wrote in the gallery's caption. "My baby is gone. Our hearts are forever broken."

Her post also contained footage of the horrific incident.

"It's difficult to write this and we debated on sharing the video (the last slide) but we need other families to watch it," Atkin explained. "We didn't have any warnings. We had never seen coyotes in our new neighborhood or found their droppings anywhere. It was broad daylight."

"We did our morning routine like we always do, Chewy having to eat first and go poop alone in private. I turned to go get [my son] River a bottle, and heard her cry out in fear and pain," she continued.

Jen Atkin Credit: Jen Atkin/instagram

Atkin said that her other dog, Roo, "saw it all and tried to help her sister."

"It all took 15 seconds and we ran as fast as we could but they took her over a 7ft fence," Atkin said.

"She didn't deserve this kind of an ending. To hear your baby cry out and not be able to do anything is hell. I'll never forget her final cry. An hour later Mike found her remains in an abandoned yard. We truly did all we could screaming her name and driving thru the streets in panic," Atkin continued of the "traumatic" and "devastating" experience.

In her post, Atkin also shared some of Chewy's personality traits. "She was the light and laughter of our household. Our Princess," Atkin said. "She got us thru the pandemic, she never left Rivers side, she taught Roo how to play and love."

For fans hoping to send their love, Atkin ended her post asking fans to donate to Wags and Walks Rescue.

"All we ask is in the time it would take you to send condolences or flowers, please please go to our link in my bio and donate $1, $5 anything to @wagsandwalks in our Chew Chew's name," she wrote. "It's all we can do -take our pain and broken hearts and try to save other shelter animals. Foster if you can. Help families who can't afford emergency surgeries at your local animal hospitals."

