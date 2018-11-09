Jeff Goldblum Adores Being 'Deeply in Love' with His Muse: Woody the Dog

Kelli Bender
November 09, 2018

Woody the standard poodle doesn’t have to buy a movie ticket to hear Jeff Goldblum‘s “powerful” voice — the gorgeous pooch gets to hear it at home every day.

The 5-year-old canine is Goldblum’s muse, an obsession that was especially handy when the actor voiced a gossipy stray in Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs.

From Woody, Goldblum, 66, learned how to embody a dog’s protective nature.

The poodle’s devotion to his dog dad is just one of the many things that makes him a wonderful pet.

David Burton

“I like caring and being deeply in love with this creature,” Goldblum tells PEOPLE. “I believe that they are equally spiritually substantial, deserving of a free and lovely life.”

 

