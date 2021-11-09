The second season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum premieres on Nov. 12 and features a Georgia Aquarium sea lion named Diego teaching viewers about dance

WATCH: Jeff Goldblum Moonwalks with a Groovy Sea Lion for New Season of His Disney+ Show

Unsurprisingly, Jeff Goldblum's world is a groovy one.

The Jurassic Park actor, 69, is returning to Disney+ for the second season of his show The World According to Jeff Goldblum, a docuseries where the titular star finds entertaining, insightful, and playful ways to explore familiar topics so that viewers can learn the secrets, science, and history behind their favorite things. Past topics include BBQ, coffee, and tattoos.

PEOPLE has a sneak peek at the "Dance" episode from The World According to Jeff Goldblum's second season, which premieres on Disney+ on Nov. 12. In the clip, Goldblum visits the Georgia Aquarium to meet a sea lion named Diego.

Diego is an experienced dancer. He and the other Georgia Aquarium sea lions learn dances and movements from their caretakers as an enriching way to strengthen communication. But it's not just trainers that can get Diego grooving. In the video, Goldblum gets Diego waddling rhythmically on his flippers with just a few hand movements.

"That was good," the slightly out-of-breath actor exclaims after his jig with Diego is done.

After taking a break from swaying with the sea lion to talk about other dancing animals, Goldblum shares one more moment with Diego. The pair end the clip by doing the moonwalk together and taking a bow.