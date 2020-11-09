Jay Cutler Asks Fans for Help Finding His Missing Dog Bane: 'Let's Find Him'

The former NFL star is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who returns the German shepherd, who was last seen in Franklin, Tennessee

Jay Cutler is crowd-sourcing help in finding his missing dog.

On Friday, the former NFL star, 37, posted a gallery of photos of his pet German shepherd Bane on Instagram, revealing that the dog is missing. Cutler asked his followers for help in relocating the pet, who disappeared near Franklin, Tennessee. The Very Cavallari alum said he's offering a cash reward for anyone who finds Bane.

"Ok Instagram it's time to do some good today. Bane is missing," he wrote, before adding details about him: "80lb German shepherd. Last seen on Old Hillsboro in Franklin, TN. $1000 dollar reward for his return. Let's find him."

In the comment section below, Cutler's followers shared support for the pet owner in the search for the animal. "Praying he’s found safe and sound!" wrote one Instagram user, as another follower commented, "Let’s pray he is found soon and back home where he belongs."

"Oh no!!! That’s a shame. Put some food and some of your dirty laundry outside so he can smell it," added another fan.

The lost dog news comes about one week after Cutler spent Halloween with his children and ex Kristin Cavallari, amid his divorce from the reality star, 33. The two share three kids: sons Camden, 8, and Jaxon, 6, and daughter Saylor, 4.

Cavallari’s reunion with Cutler came weeks after she sparked romance rumors with comedian Jeff Dye after the pair were spotted showing PDA in Chicago. A source later confirmed to PEOPLE that the Uncommon James founder was spending time with Dye, but that she was "taking it super slow" because her "priority" is her family.

"It's new, but they've been talking for a while," the source previously told PEOPLE. "It's not serious. Kristin has her kids and is going through a divorce, and family is still her priority. Jeff is a super cool and funny guy who makes her laugh. She's having fun but taking it super slow."

Cavallari recently opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Cutler and how they had been struggling privately for years. "We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made," Cavallari said of the divorce.