Credit: Amazon
Shop

Dog Owners Say This Collapsible Pool Is Their 'Best Summer Purchase,' and It's on Sale at Amazon

It’s backed by over 5,700 five-star reviews
By Carly Kulzer June 08, 2022 04:00 PM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There's nothing better than relaxing in cool water on a hot summer day, and your dogs probably feel the same way. Treat your pups to a kiddie pool they can enjoy all season long — and we aren't talking about a blow-up pool. 

The Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pool can't be beaten in terms of durability since it's made with extra-tough PVC that's also slip-resistant. Unlike blow-up pools, this one won't be punctured by your dog's nails at first use and has a foldable design that makes it easy to store in the off-season. 

This swimming pool for dogs takes just minutes to set up and take down and is available in five sizes starting at 32 inches and going up to 63 inches to accommodate multiple dogs. Plus, it's on sale right now for just $43 and Amazon shoppers swear it's totally worth the price.

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Jasonwell Foldable Dog Pool, $42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

RELATED: The 8 Best Cooling Pads for Dogs That Always Overheat, According to Reviews

Another bonus? The pool has a plug at the bottom for draining the water out once playtime is over. This means it's okay to leave the pool outside instead of setting it up each day, but we suggest draining the water at least every two days to avoid harmful fungi and bacteria from building. Make sure the pool has time to fully dry before folding it up and putting it in storage too, otherwise you run the risk of molding. 

Sure, buying a plastic or blow-up pool might be easier on the budget, but they typically don't last longer than a week, which defeats the purpose of having one. Thousands of shoppers agree that this collapsible pool is the better investment and rave that it's ″surprisingly sturdy″ even with dogs who paw at it with their nails. One five-start reviewer claimed it's the "best summer purchase" and shared that their dogs are "obsessed" with the pool. And happy pups are what's most important, right? 

Thankfully, if you're a prime member, you don't have to wait long for the Jasonwell pool to arrive. Your dog can get to playing in it in just two days to help beat the heat.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com