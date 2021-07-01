Over 17,000 Amazon Shoppers (and Their Pets) Love This Collapsible Dog Pool for Summer
As the weather gets hotter, it's tough to keep your pup active outside in a safe way. While many dogs love to run and play outside, if temperatures get too intense dogs can easily suffer from dehydration and overheating. And if you don't live close to a dog park or have access to nearby public waters, a dog pool is the perfect way to keep your pup active, cool, and hydrated on hot summer days.
Over 17,000 pet parents on Amazon love the best-selling Jasonwell Collapsible Dog Pool thanks to its convenient and durable design. Reviewers say that the pool is "very sturdy and easy to set up" and many say that their dogs love playing, sitting, digging, and jumping in the water.
The collapsible pool neatly folds, so you can easily store it or take it with you on outings. It's made with strong, puncture- and slip-resistant PVC material that doesn't require inflating. It even has drain caps on the side and bottom of the pool.
The dog pool comes in five sizes to accommodate small to large dog breeds, children, and even adults. Many shoppers recommend getting a bigger size to leave more room for dogs and kids to play in. The pool walls are also low enough for most dogs to easily climb in and out of — including this overweight, senior chocolate Labrador Retriever who steps in the pool without any problems.
"Our puppy loves to play in it," this reviewer said. "He does scratch at the bottom but so far it is holding up. He also tries to bite at the sides but they are also not budging. We have a 60 pound rescue puppy and the size is large enough for him to splash around. Our friend's 130 pound dog also went in and had plenty of space to splash and cool off. Easy to empty the water and folds up nice for storing!"
Another shopper wrote, "My dog loves this. She's long haired and black, so she heats up and retains heat easily. This pool is perfect. Easy to use, sturdy, and way more attractive than those plastic ones. I think it will last a long time because we can empty it, dry it out, and fold it up."
