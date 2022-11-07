Jason Momoa Brings Home a Pig After Filming 'Slumberland' : 'This Is Why I Can't Work with Animals'

"You want to come to the Slumberland premiere?" Jason Momoa asked the pig in an adorable Instagram video

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 09:32 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CknOqbHO_8b/?hl=en prideofgypsies Verified @marlowbarkley look what i found. hopefully u meet him mr MANAPUA slumberland premiere coming soon. nov 18 on @netflix aloha j
Photo: Jason Momoa/Instagram

Jason Momoa is creating his own Slumberland.

On Sunday, the actor, 43, showed off an adorable pig he brought home after filming the fantasy movie, which is slated to hit Netflix on Nov. 18.

Slumberland is based on the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland. The film's main character Nemo, played by Marlow Barkley, has a stuffed pig that comes alive at night. Momoa plays a magical character who, according to the film's synopsis, helps a young girl travel through dreams and flee nightmares in order to reunite with her deceased father.

"This is why I can't work with animals. I want to bring them home. Wild and feral like his pops," wrote Momoa in one of two Instagram videos that showed off the pig.

In the first video, the Hawaii native jokes about calling his new pet "Lau Lau" or "Manapua." Both names refer to popular Hawaiian dishes that, according to the Food Network, are respectively pork with butterfish wrapped in taro leaves and steamed beef buns.

"You want to come to the Slumberland premiere?" he asks the pig in the second video. "We can paint your nails pink and put a little top hat on you."

His mom, who can be heard in the background, tells him: "I think that'd be a little over the top since you just got him," to which Momoa quickly responds, "Well, mom, I'm kind of over the top."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Momoa is an animal lover.

He shared during a 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he shares a donkey, two half wolves, a dog, and a ball python with ex Lisa Bonet.

Momoa and Bonet also share two children together: 15-year-old daughter Lola Iolani and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa became a stepfather to Bonet's first daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Slumberland will be released in select theaters on Nov. 11 and premieres on Netflix on Nov. 18.

Related Articles
Marlow Barkley as NEMO and Jason Momoa as FLIP in Slumberland
Jason Momoa Is an Outlaw of Dreams in First Trailer for Netflix's 'Slumberland'
Jason Momoa and Kids at Batman Premiere
Jason Momoa Talks Binging 'Friends' with His Kids and Other Bedtime Rituals: 'It's a Trip'
SLUMBERLAND - (L-R) Jason Momoa as FLIP and Marlow Barkley as NEMO. Cr: Netflix © 2022
Jason Momoa Says Watching 'Slumberland' with His Kids 'Blew Me Away' — See the Exclusive First Look
Eiza González and Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa and Eiza González's Relationship Timeline
Jason Momoa on Hawaiian airlines
Jason Momoa Surprises Passengers, Serves Drinks on Hawaiian Airlines Flight: 'It's a Dream Come True'
Jason Momoa
Jason Momoa's Kids Support Him as He's Named UNEP Advocate for Life Below Water: 'Papa Loves You'
Charlize Theron
Charlize, Kerry and Michelle Dazzle in L.A., Plus Jesse Williams, Demi Lovato and More
Jason Momoa and kids
Jason Momoa's Cutest Pictures with His Kids
George Clooney Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts & George Clooney Turn It Out in L.A., Plus Anne Hathaway, the Hadids and More
'Aquaman' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Dec 2018
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Relationship Timeline
Jason Momoa Is Dating Eiza González
Jason Momoa Is Dating Eiza González After Lisa Bonet Breakup: 'He Cares About Her,' Says Source
George Clooney Julia Roberts
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Visit Jimmy Kimmel, Plus Janelle Monáe, Jason Momoa and More
Jason Momoa Shaves Head
Jason Momoa Shaves Head To Highlight Issue of Single-Use Plastic: 'It's Just So Sad'
Kyle Chandler in Homefront, Sydney Chandler in Don't Worry Darling
See Hollywood's 'Nepotism Babies' Side-by-Side with Their A-List Parents in Their Breakout Roles
Eiza González and Jason Momoa
Eiza González Is 'Having Fun' with Jason Momoa, Not 'Necessarily Looking for a Boyfriend': Source
Apple Holiday Programming
Apple TV+ Reveals Holiday Specials for 'The Snoopy Show', 'Fraggle Rock' and More: See the Schedule