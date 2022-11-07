Jason Momoa Brings Home a Pig After Filming 'Slumberland' : 'This Is Why I Can't Work with Animals'

Jason Momoa is creating his own Slumberland.

On Sunday, the actor, 43, showed off an adorable pig he brought home after filming the fantasy movie, which is slated to hit Netflix on Nov. 18.

Slumberland is based on the comic strip Little Nemo in Slumberland. The film's main character Nemo, played by Marlow Barkley, has a stuffed pig that comes alive at night. Momoa plays a magical character who, according to the film's synopsis, helps a young girl travel through dreams and flee nightmares in order to reunite with her deceased father.

"This is why I can't work with animals. I want to bring them home. Wild and feral like his pops," wrote Momoa in one of two Instagram videos that showed off the pig.

In the first video, the Hawaii native jokes about calling his new pet "Lau Lau" or "Manapua." Both names refer to popular Hawaiian dishes that, according to the Food Network, are respectively pork with butterfish wrapped in taro leaves and steamed beef buns.

"You want to come to the Slumberland premiere?" he asks the pig in the second video. "We can paint your nails pink and put a little top hat on you."

His mom, who can be heard in the background, tells him: "I think that'd be a little over the top since you just got him," to which Momoa quickly responds, "Well, mom, I'm kind of over the top."

Momoa is an animal lover.

He shared during a 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he shares a donkey, two half wolves, a dog, and a ball python with ex Lisa Bonet.

Momoa and Bonet also share two children together: 15-year-old daughter Lola Iolani and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa became a stepfather to Bonet's first daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

Slumberland will be released in select theaters on Nov. 11 and premieres on Netflix on Nov. 18.