Jason and Brittany Aldean Lay Pet Chameleon to Rest: 'She's Eating All the Crickets in Heaven'

The Aldeans have said goodbye to their pet reptile, Elvis.

On Monday, Brittany Kerr Aldean shared that after their beloved chameleon — whom they had thought was male but was actually female — laid several eggs Sunday, the animal started to suffer and they decided to put her to sleep.

"I did want to hop on here for a second and just let you guys know that Elvis is no longer with us," the 33-year-old said on her Instagram Story. "She ended up doing really bad last night after she laid her eggs. I knew something was off so long story short, we took her to the vet this morning and we ended up having to put her down."

"One egg was still lodged in her so she was just not able to pass it, and apparently in their little bodies, it's just too much," she added. "The humane decision was just to put her to sleep today."

"I know it's just a chameleon but I get very attached to my animals," she ended the video. "Thank you guys so much for thinking about her. She's eating all the crickets in heaven right now."

Brittany shared the addition of Elvis to the family in late August, along with a video of Jason asking their son Memphis, 2½, to pet it. (The two also share daughter Navy Rome, 21 months.)

"Welcome to the fam, Elvis! 🦎," she captioned the post.

The Aldean family has its fair share of pets. In early August they bought half a dozen koi fish to swim in their personal pond.

Last year, they adopted a rescue dog named Saint, which they often share photos of on social media. They also have a Pomeranian named Mia.