Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Adopt Rescue Dog in St. Louis: 'We Have a New Baby Boy'

Jason Aldean and wife Brittany Kerr Aldean‘s family just got a bit bigger!

While in St. Louis for the weekend, the country star, 42, and his wife of four years, 31, adopted a rescue puppy from the Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

Brittany announced the exciting news on Instagram Tuesday, sharing that the unnamed puppy and his “brothers and sisters were all found in a drain pipe on an extremely hot day in St Louis.”

“Y’all…we have a new baby boy. We rescued him from @strayrescuestl 🙌🏼,” she wrote in her caption.

She also shared that there are seven puppy siblings who are still looking for homes!

“Check out their page and give a loving home to our baby’s siblings or any of their other amazing doggies!” she added.

While the new addition to the Aldean family has yet to be named, the couple is taking suggestions in the form of Instagram comments on the post.

Heidi Klum also recently welcomed a new furry friend into her home.

“We welcome a new Member to our Familie …. please meet ANTON 🐶❤️,” she wrote in the caption for a pair of photos of her family’s newest addition. The model added the hashtags, “#NationalDogDay #puppy #5andahalfmothsold”

Anton, whom Klum introduced on Monday’s National Dog Day, has black fur with a white patch on his chest and one blue eye and one brown eye. While Klum didn’t specify his breed, several fans in the comments mused that he appears to be an Irish wolfhound.