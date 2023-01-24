Japanese YouTuber's Pet Fish Commit Credit Card Fraud Against Owner While Playing Pokémon

The YouTuber is known for sharing videos of his fish playing video games live on the Nintendo Switch through motion detection tracking software

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 24, 2023 05:05 PM
Beautiful bright small goldfish in round glass aquarium on wooden table indoors, Nintendo Switch
Photo: Getty; Nintendo

A Japanese YouTuber fell victim to credit card fraud, and the culprit was his own pet fish.

The entire incident was caught on camera during a live stream on the Mutekimaru Channel on YouTube. The channel is famous for its clips of fish playing video games on the Nintendo Switch through motion detection tracking software, which can track a fish as it swims through a tank and use the information to input commands on the video game system based on where the fish is positioned.

However, things went awry during a live stream of a fish playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet after Mutekimaru stepped away from the stream. The video game crashed, but the gaming system continued to follow the fish's inputs leading to the Nintendo Store, where users can purchase games and other downloadable content.

The fish managed to swim in a way that allowed them access to the store before exiting and re-entering again, after which they made a purchase.

The fish eventually charged 500 Yen through the Nintendo Store – equivalent to about $3.85 – to a credit card already saved on the Switch account. Unbeknownst to the owner, the fish also exposed his credit card information to the public on the live stream during the purchase, per Techspot.

The swimmers also downloaded the N64 emulator and used the gold coins saved up from purchases through the owner's Nintendo shop to buy a golfing digital cosmetic from Nintendo Switch Sports, according to Kotaku.

After Mutekimaru discovered the incident, he contacted Nintendo, explained the situation, and requested a refund, which was eventually granted by the company, per Techspot.

The Mutekimaru Channel has been successful in the past at having a group of fish complete a Pokémon game. In 2020, Mutekimaru's fish successfully finished Pokémon Sapphire in over 3,000 hours, according to Gizmodo.

The team of fish that plays video games in the tank is switched out every 12 hours for the fish's health, according to the YouTube channel.

