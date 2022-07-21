Japanese Officials Searching for Wild Monkey That Attacked 10 People in Two Weeks

The city of Yamaguchi is reportedly asking people to keep their windows closed while police officers search for the animal

A wild monkey responsible for attacking between 10 to 20 people in southwest Japan is on the lam.

On Tuesday, officials in the Oguri area of the city Yamaguchi said they are searching for the monkey, whose attacks started on July 8, according to CNN. Most of the victims have received "light injuries," added CNN, which cited the Yamaguchi administrative office.

The most serious incident involving the monkey so far consisted of the animal scratching an infant after entering a family's home, according to The Guardian.

"I was vacuuming when I heard my child crying, so I turned around and saw the monkey had grabbed her by the legs while she was playing on the floor," the child's mother told local media outlets, according to The Guardian. "It looked like it was trying to drag her outside."

The monkey attacked at least three separate people on Tuesday and Wednesday, reportedly biting a 10-year-old elementary school student on the arm and hands at school, as well as two women who were outside later in the day, according to CNN.

Police have reportedly set traps for the monkey, which is said to stand between 15-20 inches tall, according to The Guardian. While officials hunt for the monkey, they are asking residents in the area to keep their windows closed, per The Guardian and CNN.

CNN reported that at least three of the monkey's attacks have happened after the animal entered a home through an open window or screen door. While it's unclear exactly what species of monkey is attacking people in Yamaguchi, officials told CNN that macaques inhabit the area.