Lucky Lottery Winners Meet Japan's Adorable Panda Twins at the Cubs' Tokyo Zoo Debut

In response to a surge in COVID cases worldwide, the Ueno Zoo limited their panda cubs' public debut to a select group of animal fans that won a lottery to meet the twins

The panda twins of Japan's Ueno Zoo continue to make impressive strides towards adulthood.

Initially, the Ueno Zoo had a lengthier and larger debut set for the bear pair but decided to adjust their plans in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide. The zoo closed the day before the debut and is now only open for panda cub viewings through Friday.

Animal lovers cannot walk in and visit the panda cubs during their three-day showcase. Only 1,080 guests are granted access each day to see the baby animals, and all of these individuals were chosen through an earlier competitive lottery.

twin panda Credit: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock

Once at the Ueno Zoo, the lucky lottery winners can visit the pandas' quarters in groups of six for a full minute. Naoya Ohashi of the Ueno Zoo told the AP that the facility hopes to expand its panda viewing offerings once new COVID-19 cases start to slow.

The individuals who get an exclusive look at the panda duo will likely see Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei playing, cuddling, and snacking together.

Ahead of their public debut, Lei Lei and Xiao Xiao prepared to meet their numerous fans by moving into a larger enclosure with their mother. The cubs also listened to the radio to get more comfortable with noises and the sound of human voices.