Lucky Lottery Winners Meet Japan's Adorable Panda Twins at the Cubs' Tokyo Zoo Debut
The panda twins of Japan's Ueno Zoo continue to make impressive strides towards adulthood.
According to The Associated Press, male cub Xiao Xiao and his sister Lei Lei — the panda twins born at the Tokyo-based zoo on June 23 — made their public debut on Wednesday.
Initially, the Ueno Zoo had a lengthier and larger debut set for the bear pair but decided to adjust their plans in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide. The zoo closed the day before the debut and is now only open for panda cub viewings through Friday.
Animal lovers cannot walk in and visit the panda cubs during their three-day showcase. Only 1,080 guests are granted access each day to see the baby animals, and all of these individuals were chosen through an earlier competitive lottery.
Once at the Ueno Zoo, the lucky lottery winners can visit the pandas' quarters in groups of six for a full minute. Naoya Ohashi of the Ueno Zoo told the AP that the facility hopes to expand its panda viewing offerings once new COVID-19 cases start to slow.
The individuals who get an exclusive look at the panda duo will likely see Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei playing, cuddling, and snacking together.
Ahead of their public debut, Lei Lei and Xiao Xiao prepared to meet their numerous fans by moving into a larger enclosure with their mother. The cubs also listened to the radio to get more comfortable with noises and the sound of human voices.
The panda cubs will live at the Ueno Zoo for several years before moving to China to help the country with their panda conservation efforts. The little cubs' older sister, Xiang Xiang, born at the Ueno Zoo in 2017, is scheduled to move to China in June.