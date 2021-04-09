January Jones said she "caught and released" the snake who bit her dog

January Jones' Dog Rushed to Animal Hospital After Being Bitten by Rattlesnake: 'Praying for My Pup'

January Jones' beloved dog Vinny is seeking medical treatment after a harrowing encounter with a wild rattlesnake.

The Mad Men star, 43, revealed on Wednesday that her black bernedoodle had been bitten by a "baby rattler," sharing a photo of the snake on her Instagram Stories.

"This baby rattler bit my lil Vinny this morning," she captioned the picture, which showed the reptile inside a blue net. "I caught and released it but praying for my pup who's in the hospital now ❤️."

Jones also posted a shot of her dog alongside three emoji of a red heart.

In addition to Vinny, Jones' animal brood includes a goldendoodle named Joey, whom she welcomed into the family in 2017.

The two pooches have been a staple on her Instagram, with the actress often posting silly selfies with the pups.

"Try to be as productive as me this wknd," she captioned a photo of herself napping with her dogs last July amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's important to have a goal. ❤️🐶."

Joey was also featured in a holiday photo in November. "She's a friggin camera hog, (says the dog)," Jones joked as she posed next to a Christmas tree with the pooch.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, rattlesnakes are widespread in the state and dogs "are at increased risk of being bitten due to holding their nose to the ground while investigating the outdoors."

"Generally not aggressive, rattlesnakes will likely retreat if given room or not deliberately provoked or threatened," the agency said on its website. "Most bites occur when a rattlesnake is handled or accidentally touched by someone walking or climbing."