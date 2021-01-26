The actress revealed that she currently has dogs named Mildred, Benjamin and Olivia

Jane Lynch on Why She Gives Her Dogs Human Names: 'I Knew I Wasn't Going to Have Kids'

Forget Fido! Jane Lynch is sticking with human monikers when it comes to naming her pets.

While appearing virtually as a guest on The Tonight Show on Monday evening, the 60-year-old actress bonded with host Jimmy Fallon about how they both have dogs with more humanistic names, before the former Glee star reflected on the names she has given her dogs throughout the years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well, the first dog I had in college was named Kevin," Lynch shared with a laugh before revealing that she currently has dogs named Mildred, Benjamin and Olivia.

As for her reasoning behind giving her pets the human names? Lynch said, "We've had many dogs — cause we adopt seniors and we only get to keep them for a few years — so we have many human names because I knew I wasn't going to have kids."

Image zoom Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Lynch has been open about her love for her rescue pets over the years, often speaking about the importance of adopting a pet over buying one.

"There are so many dogs on the streets right now and so many dogs in shelters," Lynch said in an interview with Parade in 2018, adding that there is "no real reason" for potential dog owners to shop for a pet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We have so many of these little beings that are already on the planet that there's no real reason to go to a breeder unless you're a professional dog person and you want them to win those dog shows," she said. "There's no reason to go to a puppy mill where they're making one after the other like cookies — and they're treating them with about that much care."

"It would be really great to see puppy mills go away, and if the demand goes away, I think they will go away," she added. "But God loves those little animals that end up in a puppy mill. I wish we could rescue all of them."

RELATED VIDEO: Dog Doesn't Want to Wake Up

Rescuing dogs, Lynch said, has also improved her own life.