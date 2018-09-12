Rescued After Being Found Face-Down in a Field, Jane Lynch's Dog Is Now 'Fantastic'

placeholder
Kate Hogan
September 12, 2018 03:41 PM

For a dog who was once facing death, Arbuckle is now full of life.

The mutt — full name Fatty Arbuckle, after actor Roscoe Conkling “Fatty” Arbuckle — was found abandoned and “literally face-down in a field,” Jane Lynch recalled on Wednesday’s episode of PEOPLE Now.

“Somebody had dumped him there,” she said. “They didn’t even know what kind of animal he was.”

Lynch, 58, rescued the pup and immediately set out to rectify his major health issue: obesity.

“He’s hypothyroid,” she shared, “so we just put him on medication.”

Now down more than 30 lbs., “he’s fantastic,” she said. “He’s so happy, he’s the funniest, goofiest guy.”

Hear more about Lynch’s brood of bow-wows in the clip above.

