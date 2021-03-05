James Van Der Beek's Family Adopts Fifth Dog: 'Five Kids and Four Dogs Would've Been Too Easy'

There's another member of the Van Der Beek family now!

On Friday morning, James Van Der Beek introduced his Instagram followers to his family's new dog, a white Siberian husky named Theo. It's the fifth pet pup for the Dawson's Creek alum, 43, who also shares five children with wife Kimberly: Gwendolyn, 2½, Emilia, 5 later this month, Annabel Leah, 7, Joshua, 9 later this month, and Olivia, 10,

"You remember a little while back when @cvanpattderkimberly posted about a white Siberian husky, trying to get him adopted? Well... we have a husky now," he captioned a gallery of photos and videos of the family getting to know the new dog.

"Because five kids and FOUR dogs would've been too easy," he joked.

"Thank you to incredible humans @haileysani and @tabv who rescued him from a kill shelter in LA on what would have been his last day on Earth, fostering him, and then driving him halfway across the country... and thank you @thezendogla for helping us deepen our understanding of what it means to live in harmony with these sentient four-legged beings who are so wise... but speak a little different language than we do," added the actor.

Back on Jan. 27, Kimberly helped spread the word about the pup in need.



In that post, she said his name was Ghost and that he is 3 years old. "He's absolutely glorious! Please somebody adopt him so that I don't add a 5th dog to my family!!" she playfully wrote at the time.

Image zoom Credit: James Van Der Beek Instagram

After making the decision to adopt him, Kimberly shared that their family feels "incredibly blessed to welcome Theo into our home."