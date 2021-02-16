"Rest In Peace, our sweet Buddy, and we will meet again," the actor wrote on his Instagram

James Marsden Mourns the Death of His Family Dog: 'He Was the Center of Our Little Universe'

James Marsden is in mourning over the death of his family's beloved dog, Buddy.

On Tuesday, Sonic the Hedgehog star, 44, posted a tribute to the pooch on his Instagram, writing, "He was love. He was healing. He was the center of our little universe and our best friend."

The slideshow featured a shot of the pup with Marsden, as well as several throwback photos of Buddy and the actor's two older children: son Jack, now 20, and daughter Mary James, now 15.

"Rest In Peace, our sweet Buddy, and we will meet again. ❤️," Marsden wrote in the caption.

Followers quickly flooded the comments section of Marsden's post with condolences.

Marsden's eldest son also honored Buddy with a touching tribute of his own.

"This is buddy, my first dog," Jack, who now performs as a musician under the namer Jack Holden, wrote on his Instagram as he posted photos of his canine companion throughout the years.

"When I was 8 I wanted a dog for Christmas because I was ready to take on that responsibility. I just hoped that I was going to have a deep connection with him, and that he would feel the same way. And he did," Jack continued. "Since the day he came into my life to the day he said goodbye, him and I grew up together, laughed together, played together, held each other, talked to each other, and much more."

Jack, whom Marsden shares with ex Lisa Linde, went on to "thank" Buddy for sharing his life with the family.

"I appreciate you more than I can even think of, and I thank you for all that you've done for me," he wrote. "I'll never have another dog to take your place, because in the end, you were never truly just a dog. You were my best friend."