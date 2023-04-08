James Cromwell Helps Save a Baby Pig From Slaughter — Which He Names Babe!

The actor helped rescue a piglet who fell off of a truck on the way to get slaughtered and named it after the very movie that inspired him to go vegan

By
Published on April 8, 2023 03:46 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: James Oliver Cromwell attends HBO's "Succession" Season 4 Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on March 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

How James Cromwell met his newest friend is a full-circle moment for the Babe actor.

Cromwell, 83, helped saved a piglet who fell off of a truck on the way to get fattened for slaughter and named him Babe in honor of the very film that inspired him to go vegan.

"Having had the privilege of witnessing and experiencing pigs' intelligence and inquisitive personalities while filming the movie Babe changed my life and my way of eating, and so I jumped at the chance to save this real-life Babe," Cromwell said in a statement from PETA.

"Every pig deserves to live in peace and joy at a sanctuary, choosing when to frolic, where to forage, and how to spend their time, yet few do."

According to the statement, the Succession star had to meet the creature after he was found scraped, bruised and covered in mud just before Easter (where ham is a popular dish served on the holiday) and did so on Zoom Friday.

The actor shared a recording of his virtual meeting with Babe on Twitter, writing, "This sweet little guy is NOT Easter dinner. He jumped off a transport truck and will now be traveling to an animal sanctuary to live a peaceful life. That'll do pig. That'll do. ⁦⁦@peta⁩."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the clip, Cromwell greeted the baby pig: "Hello there, little man. I understand your name is Babe. I knew a pig named Babe. What a smart little pig she was. Bet you are too."

"I hear you're rather an extraordinary pig besides being sleepy," he said as the piglet nestled in a blanket. "So you jumped off a truck so you wouldn't be Easter's dinner. What a great thing to do."

"Nobody should have any animal for dinner. 'Invite the animals to dinner,' that's what I say," he asserted.

He continued, "We're going to go to a sanctuary and you're gonna meet a lot of other incredible animals."

"I'm looking forward to meeting you and all the other animals, and I'll see you there," Cromwell said of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary, where he will help transfer Babe once the animal is healthy enough, according to the statement.

Cromwell then repeated the same last words he said in the ending of Babe: "That'll do pig, that'll do."

Babe (1995) tells the story of the titular piglet as he escapes becoming Christmas dinner when Farmer Hoggett (Cromwell) wins him at a county fair. The film inspired Cromwell to go vegan, and the actor has been a longtime PETA advocate — participating in protests and even serving as an honorary director of the organization.

Related Articles
Alicia Silverstone Shares Adorable Video of Her Dog Sitting at Dinner Table ‘Waiting for His Turn’
Alicia Silverstone Shares Adorable Video of Her Dog Sitting at Dinner Table 'Waiting for His Turn'
Kitten befriends bunnies
Rescue Bunnies Help Kitten with Special Needs Get on His Feet and Start Adoption Journey
Dwayne Johnson Announces Live-Action 'Moana' in the Works at Disney
Dwayne Johnson Announces Live-Action 'Moana' in the Works at Disney: 'So Excited and Happy'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sydney Low/CSM/Shutterstock (13744908ah) Australian actor Russell Crowe watches the Womenâ€s Singles Final match between 5th seed ARYNA SABALENKA of Belarus and 22nd seed ELENA RYBAKINA of Kazakhstan on Rod Laver Arena on day 13 of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia Tennis Australian Open Day 13, USA - 28 Jan 2023; https://twitter.com/russellcrowe/status/1641302352161562624/photo/1 Russell Crowe @russellcrowe This is Louis the Papillion. 16 months old. Tiny, cheeky, brave. He won my heart. Unfortunately today, on the second anniversary of my fathers passing, Louis was hit by a truck. We tried to get him to the vet, but he died in my arms while I was telling him how much we loved him.
Russell Crowe Reveals 16-Month-Old Dog Louis 'Died in My Arms' After Being Hit by Truck
Ruby the dog
Shelter Dog Rescues Elderly Owner Shortly After Getting Adopted: 'She Really Is Our Hero'
Blood Donor Dog at Texas animal shelter nearly euthanized gets saved
Blood Donor 'Hero' Dog Nearly Euthanized at Texas Animal Shelter Gets Rescued by Nonprofit
Rob Zombie and wife Sheri Moon Zombie during CineVegas Film Festival 2005 - "Devil's Rejects" - Portraits at Brenden Celebrity Suite in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Who Is Rob Zombie's Wife? All About Sheri Moon Zombie
Bile Bear Sanctuary
James Cromwell Is Helping an Animal Group Build a Sanctuary to End Bear Bile Farming in Vietnam
Sophie Simmons and James Henderson Wedding
Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie Is Married! Inside the Sunset Ceremony in Her Mom's Backyard
Sophie Simmons and Gene Simmons Party Arrival
Inside Gene Simmons' Daughter Sophie's 1920s Speakeasy-Inspired Wedding Reception: All the Details!
logan paul
Logan Paul Thanks Sanctuary For Saving His Former Pet Pig After She Is Found Abandoned and Hurt
https://www.facebook.com/official.peta/videos/314196994124454 working hed: James Cromwell Glues Himself to Starbucks Counter in PETA's Protest Over Vegan Milk Prices
James Cromwell Superglues Hand to Starbucks Counter to Protest Starbucks' Upcharge for Vegan Milk
Alan Cumming and Buddy the Chimpanzee attend the "Buddy" Culver City Premiere on May 31, 1997 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images); Please complete the following, as applicable: What is shown in the photograph – Tonka the chimp Where was the image taken – Save the Chimps sanctuary, Ft. Pierce FL When was the image taken – June 6, 2022 Who took the photograph – Mika Roberts (sanctuary staff) Full credit line – Mika Roberts / Save the Chimps Source contact information: Name: Mika Roberts Phone: 772-342-3495 E-mail: mika@savethechimps.org
Alan Cumming's Missing Chimpanzee Costar from 'Buddy' Found Alive in Basement and Moved to Rescue
Paralyzed Dog Gaining Mobility in New Home
Tiny Rescue Dog with Partially Paralyzed Back Legs Wows Rescuer Working to Find Her a Home
Actor Alan Cumming and Buddy the Chimpanzee attend the "Buddy" Culver City Premiere on May 31, 1997 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California
Alan Cumming Offers $10,000 Reward to Find 'Buddy' Chimpanzee Costar Who Mysteriously Vanished
Lola Webber, Director of Campaingns to End Dog Meat patting the dogs in a dog restaurant in Cay Xanh village, Quyet Thang commune, Thai Nguyen city.
18 Dogs Saved from Vietnam Slaughterhouse — Including Canines 'Locked Up in Cages for Fattening'