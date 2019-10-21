Jake Gyllenhaal Rescued a Runaway Dalmatian from New York City Traffic: Report

Image zoom Mark Sagliocco/Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal was no super-villain while rescuing a dog from oncoming traffic last week.

The actor, 38, who plays the devious Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home, reportedly rescued a runaway Dalmatian from New York City traffic on Thursday, Page Six reports.

According to the outlet, a witness saw Gyllenhaal approach the pup, who ran out into the middle of a busy intersection in Tribeca after having broken free from its owner. The actor was reportedly on a morning walk with an unidentified woman near Laight and Hudson streets when he saw the animal in danger.

After first trying to motion at the pup to leave the busy street, the Nightcrawler star reportedly brought traffic to a standstill when he walked out into the junction to calm the confused dog down. He then allegedly led the pet back to its owner, who was waiting nearby.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

A rep for Gyllenhaal did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actor has previously expressed his love for the furry, four-legged pets, telling W Magazine last year that training his dog was one of his “proudest moments.”

“I love dogs, I just love them. They are so playful. I think they bring that out in us, if we allow it,” he said in the video interview. “I don’t think I’m that playful, generally. I need to be reminded of it. So, they remind me of that.”

Recently, the actor has been seen on multiple strolls around New York City with his rumored new love interest, French model Jeanne Cadieu. Earlier this month, they were spotted laughing together as they chatted with friends on the sidewalk on the evening of Oct. 4.

The two were first linked in late 2018, when they were spotted together in New York City. They were later seen sticking close a few days after Christmas during a chilly walk in Paris.

Gyllenhaal previously dated Kirsten Dunst, Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift.