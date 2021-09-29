Actor Jake Gyllenhaal revealed on The Tonight Show that he recently got his 7-year-old German Shepherd prosthetic testicles, also known as "neuticles"

Jake Gyllenhaal Shares He Got His Dog 'Neuticles' After Having the Pet Neutered

Jake Gyllenhaal is getting candid about his dog's fake testicles.

The 40-year-old actor appeared on Tuesday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he shared with fans that he was feeling a bit guilty after deciding to get his dog neutered this week.

"It's kinda been a tough week… I had to cut my dog's balls off," Gyllenhaal said.

"You, yourself?" host Jimmy Fallon asked before Gyllenhaal joked, "I would have liked to, probably. But a professional should do that."

The star explained to Fallon that though he preferred not to, doctors urged him to get his dog neutered due to health concerns. However, Gyllenhaal said the veterinarian introduced the idea of getting his 7-year-old pup "neuticles," which are "prosthetic testicles" for neutered dogs.

According to the website for the product, neuticles — created in 1995 — are testicular implants made from either silicone or polypropylene to allow a pet to "retain its natural look and self-esteem."

"I said no, of course. But then I was like, 'Well, what do they look like?' " Gyllenhaal explained as Fallon laughed. "I ended up calling my doctor the night before surgery and saying, 'Can we get these neuticles?' … Long story short, he has neuticles."

The Guilty actor continued to joke about the experience, adding that he picked gorilla-sized "neuticles" for his German Shepherd. To end the conversation, Fallon chimed in to ask if Gyllenhaal's dog was doing well now.

"He's great. He's fine. He's healthy. He's happy. He has no recollection whatsoever," Gyllenhaal said.

Gyllenhaal has often talked about his soft spot for dogs. In 2019, the actor expressed his love for the furry, four-legged pets, telling W Magazine that training his dog was one of his "proudest moments."

"I love dogs. I just love them. They are so playful. I think they bring that out in us, if we allow it," he said in the video interview. "I don't think I'm that playful, generally. I need to be reminded of it. So, they remind me of that."