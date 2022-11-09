'Filthy' Jaguar Cub Abandoned Outside California Sanctuary Is Thriving and Happy a Year Later

Eddie the jaguar is celebrating an important anniversary.

A year ago, an unidentified individual abandoned the young jaguar — then just a cub — outside Lions, Tigers & Bears, an animal sanctuary near San Diego, California.

Bobbi Brink, the founder and director of Lions Tigers & Bears, discovered Eddie in a small cage on a road leading up to the sanctuary.

"He was just a baby. He was absolutely filthy. We got him cleaned up, called the vet, and called the authorities," Brink tells PEOPLE.

Eddie's arrival marked the first time someone dumped an animal on Lions, Tigers & Bears' property, but luckily, the sanctuary was more than equipped to care for the cub. The nonprofit currently houses around 65 animals — primarily big cats and bears — each with "their own rescue story," including harrowing tales involving the exotic pet trade, circuses, and abusive situations.

After picking Eddie up off the road, Lions, Tigers & Bears washed up the jaguar and gave him a complete physical.

"We gave him a microchip, vaccinated him, and got him on a proper diet," Brink added on what the sanctuary offered Eddie on his first days there.

After Eddie started on the road to recovery, the sanctuary focused on setting up a permanent home for the big cat at the organization. While sanctuary workers built "lots of love and trust" up with Eddie, they also started working on building a future for the cub at Lions, Tigers & Bears.

"Right now, he's in a habitat that has grass, rocks, and enrichment, but we are also redoing a bigger habitat for him," Brink says of Eddie's bunking situation.

Once Eddie's permanent habitat is complete, it will include "lots of places to climb, run, romp, and swim."

Even while he waits for the completion of his habitat, Eddie's life has vastly improved from where it was a year ago. Now, the jaguar spends his day enjoying the outdoors, enrichment activities, and a healthy diet.

Brink says the authorities' investigation into Eddie's origins uncovered that the cub was likely bought from an illegal breeder and brought to events for paid photo opportunities before he was dumped for growing too large.

The founder hopes that Eddie's story inspires animal lovers to avoid the illegal wildlife trade and photo opportunities that offer the payee the chance to handle wild animals. According to Brink, the animals involved in these photo-ops are often obtained illegally, handled poorly, and then dumped when they become too big and hard to control.

For those looking to support Lions, Tigers & Bears, and the sanctuary's animal residents, like Eddie, Brink says there are "100 different ways to get involved," and people can learn more about them at Lionstigersandbears.org.