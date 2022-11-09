'Filthy' Jaguar Cub Abandoned Outside California Sanctuary Is Thriving and Happy a Year Later After finding Eddie the jaguar cub abandoned nearby, Lions, Tigers & Bears, a California-based sanctuary, took the baby animal in and helped him heal By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 9, 2022 05:43 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: San Diego’s Lions Tigers & Bears Eddie the jaguar is celebrating an important anniversary. A year ago, an unidentified individual abandoned the young jaguar — then just a cub — outside Lions, Tigers & Bears, an animal sanctuary near San Diego, California. Bobbi Brink, the founder and director of Lions Tigers & Bears, discovered Eddie in a small cage on a road leading up to the sanctuary. "He was just a baby. He was absolutely filthy. We got him cleaned up, called the vet, and called the authorities," Brink tells PEOPLE. Eddie's arrival marked the first time someone dumped an animal on Lions, Tigers & Bears' property, but luckily, the sanctuary was more than equipped to care for the cub. The nonprofit currently houses around 65 animals — primarily big cats and bears — each with "their own rescue story," including harrowing tales involving the exotic pet trade, circuses, and abusive situations. San Diego’s Lions Tigers & Bears After picking Eddie up off the road, Lions, Tigers & Bears washed up the jaguar and gave him a complete physical. "We gave him a microchip, vaccinated him, and got him on a proper diet," Brink added on what the sanctuary offered Eddie on his first days there. After Eddie started on the road to recovery, the sanctuary focused on setting up a permanent home for the big cat at the organization. While sanctuary workers built "lots of love and trust" up with Eddie, they also started working on building a future for the cub at Lions, Tigers & Bears. 'Cub-Petting' Attractions Stress Out Baby Lions and Cause 'Grave Welfare Concerns,' Study Finds "Right now, he's in a habitat that has grass, rocks, and enrichment, but we are also redoing a bigger habitat for him," Brink says of Eddie's bunking situation. Once Eddie's permanent habitat is complete, it will include "lots of places to climb, run, romp, and swim." San Diego’s Lions Tigers & Bears Even while he waits for the completion of his habitat, Eddie's life has vastly improved from where it was a year ago. Now, the jaguar spends his day enjoying the outdoors, enrichment activities, and a healthy diet. Lion Cubs from War-Torn Ukraine On Their Way to Minnesota Sanctuary: 'We Wanted to Do Our Part' Brink says the authorities' investigation into Eddie's origins uncovered that the cub was likely bought from an illegal breeder and brought to events for paid photo opportunities before he was dumped for growing too large. San Diego’s Lions Tigers & Bears The founder hopes that Eddie's story inspires animal lovers to avoid the illegal wildlife trade and photo opportunities that offer the payee the chance to handle wild animals. According to Brink, the animals involved in these photo-ops are often obtained illegally, handled poorly, and then dumped when they become too big and hard to control. For those looking to support Lions, Tigers & Bears, and the sanctuary's animal residents, like Eddie, Brink says there are "100 different ways to get involved," and people can learn more about them at Lionstigersandbears.org.