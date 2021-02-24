Jacksonville Zoo 'Devastated' After Female Jaguar Is Killed by Male Jaguar in 'Terrible Mistake'

The Florida zoo's animal health team tried to intervene but was unable to save Zenta, a 21-year-old female jaguar

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens is mourning the death of a female jaguar who was attacked and killed by a younger male jaguar over the weekend.

In a press release, the zoo said that the female big cat, 21-year old Zenta, was killed by 12-year-old male Harry late Saturday in a holding complex at the Florida facility.

While zookeepers "tried frantically" to separate Zenta and Harry, they were unsuccessful. The animal health team was called to immobilize Harry, but Zenta was already dead from the attack before they arrived.

"Zenta's death is the result of a terrible mistake, and we are reviewing all aspects of this awful occurrence," Dan Maloney, the deputy zoo director for animal care, conservation, and wellness, said in the release. "Both jaguars were contained at all times and our team responded safely and swiftly."

Zenta came to Jacksonville in 2006 after she was rescued from a private zoo, and Harry was born at Jacksonville Zoo in 2009, according to the zoo.

"We are devastated by this sudden and sad event. Zenta will be sorely missed as she was a favorite of both staff and guest alike," added Maloney.

According to Maloney, the zoo is investigating the brutal attack in order to "mitigate this type of incident in the future."

