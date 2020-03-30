Jacksonville Jaguars Kicker Josh Lambo Teams Up With Florida Shelter to Find Homes For Dogs

Image zoom Jacob Kupferman/Getty

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is doing his part to help dogs find homes amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

Posting to Instagram on Friday, Lambo shared a video of himself beside his adorable pup Indie (who has their own Instagram account) as he addressed viewers about dogs currently in shelters and shared how he will help aid those looking to give these pups a forever home.

“Anyone that adopts a dog from Fur Sisters in the next seven days, I will pay for half of the adoption fee and I will pay for all of your dog food for the next six months,” he shared.

“Let’s keep on giving these dogs a forever home that they need while we’re all staying home right now.”

Lambo has been passionate about his love for animals in the past, often posting photos of his own dogs on Instagram and advocating for those looking to bring a dog home to consider adoption.

Speaking to FirstCoastNews.com, Lambo shared, “Indie is keeping me sane for sure. You know, I have somebody to go through life with, you know stay at home with. I think it would be much more difficult if I were by myself.”

The football star adopted Indie a few months ago from the Fur Sisters shelter.

“I know that a lot of people right now would love to get dogs, but they are uncertain with their job status,” Lambo shared. “I don’t want that to be an issue for why a dog can’t find his or her forever home. I’m very lucky to be in a position where I can offer something like this. I just hope people take me up on it.”

Fur Sisters founder and president Kelly Krehbiel also spoke to the publication and shared, “There are a lot of dogs that are in shelters now that are not getting exposure. The volunteers can’t come help. You know, they’re closed to the public, so he wanted to help us help the dogs.”

She continued, “I think it’s great, but it’s so like him. Josh has been a really big supporter of Fur Sisters for the last several years. He’s a really good person. He’s got a good heart, and he loves dogs.”

Krehbiel also added, “The response to his offer has been overwhelming with a lot of people turning in applications to adopt or foster the dogs, making room for her organization to rescue more dogs from kill shelters.”

Lambo also added that it’s important for people to do whatever good that they can.

“We’re one community. We need help each other,” Lambo said. “Lots of people are coming together and being very, very selfless and that’s a really good sign of the times.”

Lambo’s offer is good through Friday, April 3. The regular adoption fee at Fur Sisters is $275 for puppies and $175 for adult dogs. You can see the available dogs and find an application on Fur Sisters’ website.

