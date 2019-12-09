New Series Spotlights the Sweet Bond Between a Girl and Her Horse: Check Out It's Pony

The series premieres on Nickelodeon on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

By Kate Hogan
December 09, 2019 02:42 PM

Sure, dog is man’s best friend, but what about girl’s best friend?

In the case of It’s Pony, it’s, well, pony! The new Nickelodeon series — a 2D-animated show — follows the life of a girl named Annie, whose world changes when an “exciting and loveable talking pony comes to live with [her family] in their city apartment,” according to a release.”Annie and Pony are best friends, and his absurdly logical approach to everything makes his and Annie’s lives hilariously unpredictable,” the release continues. “Pony is Annie’s biggest cheerleader, although sometimes his optimism and enthusiasm turn any ordinary situation into a wonderfully and unusually complicated one.”

In addition to voice work from Kal Penn, Bobby Moynihan, Rosario Dawson, Mark Feuerstein and Megan Hilty, the show stars Jessica DiCicco as Annie, Josh Zuckerman as Pony, Abe Benrubi as Dad and India de Beaufort as Mom.

The series premieres on Nickelodeon on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, but you can check out a sneak peek above.

