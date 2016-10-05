There once lived a chubby cat named Tombili, who sat on a step in Istanbul like she owned the place.

Sadly, the full-figured feline died in August — but she’s still chilling on that step in spirit, thanks to a statue that’s been erected in her honor.

UPI reports the aww-dorable statue was unveiled on Tuesday, World Animal Day, and as you can see, the new landmark is definitely worth adding to your bucket list.

“[Tombili was] the most charming cat in our neighborhood,” said animal lover Nesrin Sari in a YouTube video for TRT World. “She deserved this statue.”

Sculptor Seval Sahin is responsible for the likeness, UPI said, and she placed the masterpiece at the feline’s favorite perch — where revelers snapped photos and at least one local feline stopped by for a first look on Tuesday.

“In our culture, especially in Anatolia, cats are an important figure,” Sahin told TRT World. “I think we need to look after animals that are held in such high regard in our culture.”