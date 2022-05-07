Shoppers Say This Cat Cave Is the 'Best Gift You Can Give' Your Pet, and We Found a Secret Discount Code
Cats are typically pickier about their bedding than other animals, and if you want to treat your furry friend like royalty, then consider gifting them a covered bed — and we aren't talking about just any old cat bed.
The iPrimio Cat Cave is incredibly comfy and versatile, which is why it should be at the top of your list. Make sure to apply Amazon's on-site coupon and use code 1538XAZ3 at checkout to earn $7 off. The bed is made with hand-crafted all-natural merino wool and doesn't use any chemicals during the production process, making it great for pets with sensitivities.
Not to mention it's basically a cat's dream bed since it provides them with a small, enclosed space to hang out and relax. The flexible fabric also allows them to lay on top and use it as a donut-shaped bed for when they feel like sunbathing or being out in the open.
Choose from 11 adorable colors and patterns, and take advantage of this secret sale while you can. The discount code is only valid until May 8 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Buy It! iPrimio Natural Wool Large Cat Cave, $31.19 with coupon and code 1538XAZ3 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com
With its cozy material and adorable designs, it's no wonder the cat bed has nearly 1,000 perfect ratings and hundreds of five-star reviews. One shopper said their rescue cat "feels so secure" inside and that the bed helps keep her calm. Another described it as "the best gift you can give your cats." And of course, we couldn't resist adding an adorable video from a five-star reviewer who said their cats "fight over who gets to sit in it."
If you've been thinking about getting your cat a new bed, now is the time to press add to cart while this natural wool cat cave is on sale for just $32. Don't forget to apply code 1538XAZ3 and Amazon's coupon at checkout to score the maximum discount!
