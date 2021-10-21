George the 16-month-old mastiff was pulled from an apartment fire in September

Iowa Firefighter Adopts 16-Month-Old Dog He Rescued from Burning Building: 'New Best Friend'

A firefighter in Iowa has a new canine companion after rescuing the dog from a burning building.

It all started in late September when Malcolm Cortner responded to an apartment fire in Des Moines, officials shared on the city's government Facebook page on Friday. Upon arrival, he and other first responders located a large 16-month-old mastiff in the burning building.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cortner was able to pull the pup to safety, where emergency workers administered oxygen to the animal.

When the city's Animal Care and Control arrived on scene, the dog's owner was informed that their pet would need "potentially expensive treatment" or face euthanasia, according to the Facebook post.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

dog Credit: facebook

The owner reportedly chose to put down the dog, prompting Cortner to step in and offer to adopt the animal so he could personally pay for the treatments.

According to the city officials, Cortner's request was granted and treatment for the dog — now lovingly named George — has since been arranged.

Alongside news of the adoption, city officials shared two photos of George on Facebook: one of the dog during his rescue and another of the pup looking happy and healthy.