The cats and kittens were abandoned by their owner and were "shut in a hot, filthy house, without any food or water," according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Iowa Animal Rescue Saves 30 'Filthy' Cats: 'They Didn't Know Their Lives Were About to Change'

An animal rescue recently saved 30 felines — a mix of cats and kittens — from dreadful conditions in an abandoned house in Pocahontas County, Iowa.

After receiving a call from local law enforcement for assistance, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa drove two hours from their shelter to the property where the neglected animals were found.

"The cats and young kittens had been left by their owner," explained the nonprofit on social media on Tuesday, "shut in a hot, filthy house, without any food or water."

"They didn't know we were there to save them," the rescue added. "They didn't know their lives were about to change forever."

When the rescue team arrived at the house, "the smell of urine hit them immediately." The abandoned residence the felines were found in had no electricity and very little light.

"Feces, urine, and trash covered the floors, stairs, and even some countertops," wrote the rescue team. "In one closet area, a layer of feces nearly an inch thick covered the floor."

"These cats needed help and they needed it now," added the Animal Rescue League of Iowa of the upsetting scene.

Given the lack of light and electricity, the rescue team had to use flashlights to save the cats. One by one, all the 30 cats were secured in carriers.

Once all the pets were safe, the rescue team drove the cats back to Animal Rescue League of Iowa's Des Moines shelter. At the facility, the cats and kittens were assessed and treated by the rescue's emergency care team.

"Many of the cats and kittens are thin, with ear mites, ear infections, fleas, and skin infections," said the rescue shared online, adding that two of the abandoned cats were found nursing litters of kittens only a couple of weeks old. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, these little creatures would not have survived much longer "in that heat and in that filth, without any food or water."

The investigation into this case is ongoing, the rescue team added.