6 Simple Ways to Protect Polar Bears from Climate Change on Polar Bear Day and All Year Round

Image zoom Getty

February 27 is International Polar Bear Day.

The special occasion, hosted by conservation organization Polar Bear International (PBI), was created in part to raise awareness about the “sea ice loss from human-caused climate warming,” and how, according to PBI, this loss is the “single biggest threat to polar bears.”

Polar bears, listed as “Vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List, depend on sea ice for hunting, breeding, traveling and for their dens. The loss of sea ice due to rising global temperatures has left polar bears with dwindling access to the resources they need to survive, and, in some cases, has forced the animals to search new land closer to human communities for food.

PBI, which is made up of conservationists, scientists, and volunteers, is concerned that if climate change and sea ice loss continue on their current trajectory, two-thirds of the polar bear population could disappear over the next century.

RELATED: Exhausted, Starving Polar Bear Wanders Miles from Habitat to Search for Food in Russian City

To help combat this grim projection, PBI works tirelessly to protect polar bears and their habitat, and created International Polar Bear Day to encourage animal lovers to do the same.

PBI has six simple ways anyone can help protect the future of Earth’s polar bears, and none of them include a trip to the Arctic. Read on to see how you can help these animals on International Polar Bear Day and every other day of the year.

Image zoom Getty

RELATED: Polar Bear in Russia May Die After Being Spray Painted with Black Graffiti

Vote!: When you got to the ballot box this year and in years forward, vote with polar bears and the environment in mind by voting for measures and politicians dedicated to protecting the planet and combating climate change.

Support Carbon Pricing: According to PBI, “the U.N. recommends carbon pricing plans like Canada’s, with dividends returned to citizens, as the fastest, most equitable way of achieving the emission reductions needed. This will save the sea ice that polar bears require and benefit all life on Earth, including people.”

Make Carbon Conscious Changes in Your Own Life: Work to make changes, small and large, that reduce your carbon footprint, like using more mass transportation and investing in solar and wind energy.

Encourage Change in Your Community: Don’t stop with yourself, find ways to encourage change in your community. PBI offers a series of toolkits to help animal lovers bring Earth-friendly action plans, like no idling and pro biking programs, to their communities.

RELATED VIDEO: Prince William Speaks Passionately About Climate Change, “The Action Needs to Happen Very Soon”

Donate: Give your time and funds to organizations, like PBI, that are dedicated to fighting climate change.

Share Your Thoughts: Get the word out about polar bears and the risks they are facing by sharing information and ways to help on your social media accounts.

To learn more about PBI’s work and other ways you can help them protect polar bears, visit their website.