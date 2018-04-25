Celebrating International Guide Dog Day with One of the Smartest Puppies We Know

April 25th is International Guide Dog Day.

All guide dogs are smart, talented and adorable creatures that deserve to be celebrated.

But we’re a little biased when it comes to service canines, because PEOPLE has it’s own Guide-Dog-at-Large, Murphy from Guiding Eyes for the Blind. We met Murphy when he was just a little puppy getting his first socialization experiences and followed him through his move to his puppy raisers, his training tests and his final steps toward graduation.

Watch the newest episode of Paws & Claws on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

To celebrate today’s special holiday, which honors Murphy and all other guide dogs, we checked in with the handsome Labrador to see what he is learning now.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

Murphy, no longer little, is now going through his final training at the Guiding Eyes for the Blind campus in Yorktown Heights, New York, perfecting all the skills he will need to know to lead a visually impaired owner.

If Murphy continues to excel like he has through his entire journey, he will graduate soon and be placed with his new owner.