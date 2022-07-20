Amazon Is Packed with Great Deals on Interactive Dog Toys — and Prices Are Under $16

Lick mats are universally loved by all dogs, and this two-pack (complete with a spreading tool) is a great option, especially for multiple-dog households. Spread any dog-safe food — peanut butter or plain yogurt are great, but so are liquid baby foods to help get their veggies in — across the surface and let them lick to their heart's content. To make the fun last even longer, spread on the food, then freeze the mat before you give it to your dog. Frozen food will take much longer for them to lick clean.