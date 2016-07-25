Instagram-Famous Rabbit and Rescue Bunny's Friendship Is the Greatest Love Story of Our Generation

Wally, who has over 310,000 Instagram followers, has finally found a rabbit companion with whom to spend the rest of his life

Being a famous rabbit can be lonely.

Wally, an English Angora rabbit from Massachusetts who has more Instagram followers than you (310,000, to be precise), has lived a happy, highly-visible life with his owner Molly, but he needed a companion.

While his bond with his human was incredibly strong — as in, rivals most human-human marriages — Molly wondered if Wally would feel more fulfilled with a bunny friend.

“I was always so sad to leave him by himself when I went to work,” Molly tells PEOPLE.

So she went to the Animal Care Center of New York and spotted Suki: A tiny English Angora rescue.

“We believe she was pretty significantly neglected prior to coming to the shelter — I was told she had some of the worst matting they’d ever seen,” Molly says. “So when I went to meet her, she was all shaved just like Wally. She was absolutely adorable. I loved her immediately.”Wally and Molly

When Molly brought her home, Wally was furious, as he was accustomed to 100% of his human’s attention at all times, and it can take a very long time for rabbits to get acclimated to each other. Wally resented that Suki got bed privileges, which felt like an invasion: “He’d push her off with his nose or nip at her every time she tried to come up. But she wanted to be wherever Wally was.”

Despite her eagerness to be BFF with her new roommate, Suki was terrified. “She would huddle into a ball and freeze,” Molly says. “Wally would come over and sort of nose-boop her, and she’d run for her life into another corner.”

Yet after seven days of acclimation, they bonded, which is incredibly fast for rabbits. But then then they hit another bump: The vet recommended medical tests for Suki, which resulted in their separation for two weeks. This did not go over well.

When they finally reunited, Wally was angry. “He was acting like a fierce lion. This time around, they actually fought – there would be tufts of fur flying in the air as I tried to separate them,” Molly says. “He was trying to be really fierce and in charge, but I know that secretly he wanted to be friends. She was always the one to run over and duck under his chin so that he’d groom her. She’d keep nuzzling her head under his chin and in the beginning he refused. I would tell him that’s not very polite. But he’d also sneak moments of snuggling closer to her when he thought I wasn’t looking.”

But with lots of patience and sulking and attempts at nuzzling, three weeks after their “break,” they were bonded again. Now, they’re inseparable. They nap on and under each other. They feed each other greens at dinner time. They groom each other. In short: They’re in this for the long haul.

Plus, they also look adorable together in photos, and isn’t that most important part of a relationship?

“When I brought her home, Suki looked like a delicate ballerina, and Wally looked like a buff athlete,” Molly tells PEOPLE. “When I pick her up she feels like a fragile little ornament, while Wally in comparison is like this solid mass of bunny.”Wally and Molly