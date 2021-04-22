Instagram-Famous Cat Dead and His Owner Injured After Attack at Park

Ponzu, the 3-year-old cat whose unlikely friendship with a parrot and a dog has amassed more than 25,000 followers on Instagram, is dead after he was attacked at a park, according to his owner.

"Dear Friends – it is with an immense sadness and anguish that we bring you this tragic news: our beloved Ponzu died on Easter Sunday after suffering shock and injuries from an incident in our park," a post shared on his Instagram on April 7 read.

"We are traumatized, lost for words, heartbroken," the statement continued. "Our family got physically assaulted that day and there is a pending police investigation to find and charge the perpetrators who showed no empathy for animals nor humans."

Ponzu was brother to Mango the parrot, Tofu the dog and fellow feline Kimchi, who joined the family last year. The group's unique bond had been a staple on Ponzu's Instagram page.

According to the Ponzu's owner Chanan Aksornnan, she and her boyfriend were out walking with their animal brood at McCarren Park in Brooklyn, New York, when Ponzu — who was on his leash, as he was trained to do — was allegedly injured by a child.

Aksornnan told Greenpointers that the child's family "not only did not offer any apology nor remorse," but "immediately began a verbal abuse, which escalated into a physical assault."

"I got punched and kicked by three women," she said.

Aksornnan's boyfriend was also punched and required emergency surgery the following day for a broken nose, according to the local outlet.

Ponzu reportedly died of his injuries at the park.

Bystander video of the incident, which has since surfaced online, was given to police, according to Greenpointers.

In the video, a person who appears to be Aksornnan is swarmed by a group of screaming women, who can be heard telling her, "That's why you got no kids."

A scuffle ensues and the screaming women pull the woman who appears to be Aksornnan to the ground, with one kicking her and another pulling her hair.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department tells PEOPLE the incident occurred after the child tripped on the cat's leash.

"On Sunday, April 4, 2021 at approximately 1651 hours police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of McCarren Park within the confines of the 94th Precinct," the spokesperson says. "Upon arrival police were informed by a 34 year-old female that she had a dispute with an unknown Hispanic female suspect when the suspect punched and kicked the victim causing cuts and bruises."

"A 50 year-old male intervened in the dispute and was struck with a closed fist to his face causing a laceration to his nose. The suspect then fled the location," the spokesperson adds, after confirming there is a "complaint report on file for an assault."

Evelyn Serrano, 42, was arrested and charged with assault on Wednesday in connection to the incident, the spokesperson tells PEOPLE. It's unclear if Serrano has retained an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Aksornnan said on Instagram that her family feels "robbed" and "Ponzu was taken away from us way too soon."

"We lost our beloved boy," she wrote in a tribute to the feline. "Ponzu was one of a kind, special. We fell in love with him from the first sight. He was gentle, caring, loving, playful, and handsome. He was curious and loved outdoors. He was well travelled. And he brought joy and smile to millions across the globe."