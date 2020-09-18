Stylish Instagram Dog Boobie Billie Launches Her Own Line of Itty-Bitty Handbags and Scarves
Instagram sensation Boobie Billie is here to give your wardrobe a chic update
The fashion world has gone to the dogs!
Boobie Billie, one of Instagram's most stylish canines, is bringing her chic style to the masses with the launch of her line of scarves and mini bags.
The Italian greyhound/Chihuahua mix, whose sizable Instagram following includes Ariana Grande and Ariel Winter, has become a social media sensation this year thanks to her monochromatic outfits and ever-expanding collection of tiny shoes and designer handbags.
Now all of her fans can channel their inner Boobie by purchasing one of the pooch’s four limited-edition bags — which appear in a cow print, "picked zebra," purple houndstooth, and "butter" designs. Even better, each bag pairs perfectly with a matching silk scarf.
Dubbed the "Boobie Starter Pack," the purses sell for $270 each, and the scarves retail for $80.
As for how Boobie got the inspiration for her new line, the pup has explained that she wanted to create something that felt true to her own sense of style.
"I don’t wear dog clothes," Boobie told Women's Wear Daily through her owners. "I was never going to start a dog-focused brand because I love the brands everybody loves — Ganni, Saks Potts, Chanel, Jacquemus."
"A lot of influencers release merch. This is my own brand," she added. "I reserve the right to put my face on a T-shirt at some point, but this is all about making something more than that. It’s a serious fashion brand — without the serious attitude, of course."
Boobie went on to share that she hopes her line will help make her followers look and feel like their most fabulous selves.
"The whole 'brand mantra' is: I want everyone to feel like the gorgina angel bbs that they are. And I really do mean that," she told WWD. "I want people to see me as this little floating angel on their shoulder, telling them to get out there and own their look and hold their head high because nothing can stop you."