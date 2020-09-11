Meet the Instagram Dog that Is Lucky Enough to Call Dolly Parton his Godmother

French bulldog Billy the Kid is a rising Instagram star and he has one truly fantastic supporter: Dolly Parton.

The country music legend is godmother to the photogenic pooch, even posting a National Dog Day shoutout to the pup on her Instagram.

"Happy #NationalDogDay to my god dog @btkthefrenchie! I will always love you," Parton, 74, posted on August 26, along with a photo of her smiling and holding Billy in her arms.

Billy earned this awesome godmother thanks to his precious personality and his owner's connection to Parton.

"Dolly is like a mother to me. She laid eyes on Billy and told me that I couldn't give this dog to any more ex-girlfriends —he would have to go to her!" Billy's owner Danny Nozell, the CEO of CTK Management, told PEOPLE, adding that Parton and Billy quickly formed a "bond that can't be broken" after meeting for the first time.

Nozell started an Instagram for the 1-year-old Frenchie (@btkthefrenchie) after his coworkers repeatedly commented on the canine's cuteness. Billy's profile is filled with shots of him napping, playing, snacking, and attending meetings with Nozell, photos that have helped Billy amass over 14,000 followers so far.

"I hope it brightens someone's day every time we post a new photo," Nozell shared.

