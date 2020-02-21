Incredibly Nimble Dog Uses 'Barkour' to Weave, Hop And Slide Through Colorado

They don’t call him Blodgett the Great for nothing!

This 7-year-old Australian cattle dog went viral last month after Colorado State University posted a video on their Instagram page that showed Blodgett demonstrating some of his best “barkour” moves on campus.

In the clip, the pooch impressively leaps across almost 20 pillars — without taking any rests — before casually jumping down and crossing the street to take on his next challenge.

Blodgett’s skills are also extensively documented on the pooch’s Instagram account, run by owner Ian Krammer. In some videos, Blodgett weaves through, under and over a bike rack, while in others he playfully jumps over a chain before immediately doubling back and sliding over to the other side.

Image zoom Blodgett

Blodgett’s owner tells PEOPLE that his dog has always had a passion for jumping.

“Blodge as a puppy was always jumping up on stuff — couches, curbs, park benches, anything he could get over,” Krammer said. “Baby gates were useless after 7 months.”

“I realized what an amazing mountain-climbing dog he would be, so I always encouraged and rewarded him when he got onto or over the top of things!” he added. “It slowly progressed from there.”

Blodgett’s “barkour” skills have also enabled the canine to join Krammer on considerably more challenging excursions.

“While his barkour has made him really good at urban obstacles, it was a means to make him comfortable with balance, his own abilities, and following commands,” the owner said. “I am climbing as many peaks in Colorado over 13,000 feet as possible with him, so he needed the skillset to tackle the things we were encountering at elevation!”

Krammer adopted Blodgett, who was the runt of his litter, back in 2012, after the young puppy vomited on him, he told The Coloradoan.

“I’ve been claimed,” he remembered saying at the time, going on to share that he named the dog after Blodgett Peak, a mountain summit near the Air Force Academy in Colorado and where he grew up.

Over the years, the pair have taken many climbs together, including 50 fourteeners (a term used by mountaineers to describe summits that are 14,000 feet or higher) and 65 thirteeners.

“I think the coolest thing is his endurance,” Krammer told the Rocky Mountain Collegian. “I love all the show tricks, but honestly we can still tag these 20 mile days and multiple summits. The biggest day he did was eight 13ers over a 17-mile day. And he just crushed it; he had no problem with it at all. He came down, and he was still ready to rage, and that was just last summer.”