Instagram Cat Wins Hearts with Natural Mustache that Makes Her Look Like Freddie Mercury

Mostaccioli the cat is getting attention for her furry resemblance to Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The feline has captured the hearts of thousands on Instagram, where she has over 8,000 followers, with help from the plump, black mark across her lip, which resembles a human mustache.

For many, the feline's dark, rounded facial fur evokes memories of the mustache that Mercury, who died on Nov. 24, 1991, sported throughout much of his career.

Mostaccioli Credit: Mostaccioli/Instagram

According to the Daily Mail, Mostaccioli's owner Natalie adopted the black and white cat in August 2020 after finding the pet fending for itself as a stray in California. Rescued as a kitten, Mostaccioli has grown into a healthy cat over the past year and a half.

Mostaccioli and her resemblance to Mercury started gaining attention thanks to the feline's Instagram account(@izanami.and.mostaccioli), which she shares with her kitty sister Izanami. On social media, Mostaccioli can be found posing for sweet photos that show off her mustache, sending fans well wishes, and playing with Izanami.

Mostaccioli Credit: Mostaccioli/Instagram

On Sunday, Mostaccioli shared a message to her fans in an Instagram post.

"My new year resolution is to eat more treats, sleep more hours, and get zoomies so bad that I can fly and run on walls at 3 am. What's yours?" reads the post, which also features a portrait of Mostaccioli.