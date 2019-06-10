This Adorable $12 Dog Bandana Repels Ticks and Other Insects — and You Can Get it on Amazon

While ticks tend to bother humans the most during the spring and summer seasons, they’re something our pups have to deal with year-round. Since peak tick season can start as early as March and end as late as September, you’ll want to make sure your loyal companion is as prepared as possible when you’re out on long walks this summer. While that may come in the form of treatments or meds, it doesn’t hurt to add a preventative pet accessory or two — like this stylish tick-repelling bandana for your dog.

The $12 bandana from Insect Shield is made with a permethrin formula that’s weaved within the fabric. (Permethrin is an insecticide that prevent ticks and mosquitoes via clothing — you can purchase pretreated clothing, or use a spray to apply it to your own items.) Insect Shield says the bandana will “effectively repel harmful biting insects, including those that may spread Lyme disease, malaria, dengue fever, [and] heartworm.” The bandana, and all of Insect Shield’s other insect-repellent products, are approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 19-inch by 19-inch bandana is designed to fit a variety of breeds and sizes, and comes orange or green, with a cute dog and bone print on each. While there aren’t a ton of reviews on the bandana, a majority of customers left positive four to five-star reviews, saying it’s effective, doesn’t smell like chemicals, and is great to use in addition to medication.

Buy It! Insect Shield Dog Insect Repellent Bandana, $10.50–11.99; amazon.com

“Truly works. Easy to clean. Truly cute on my dog. Even though my dog takes oral flea/tick medicine monthly — fleas just love to bite her. And, she always has a nasty reaction. This bandana eliminates the fleas from jumping on her. Going to purchase another one right now,” one shopper wrote.

RELATED: Dog Owners Are Obsessed with These Leak-Proof Waste Bags That Have 9,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Customers say their pups love the bandana, too, and that they get excited when it’s time to put it on. “Dog likes the way it looks on him, gets excited when he sees me with the scarf, knows he’s headed outside to terrorize neighborhood cats and squirrels. Seems to do the job in protecting him from unwanted insects,” said another reviewer.

At just $12, it can’t hurt to try the tick-repellent bandana and protect your loyal companion from those nasty ticks this summer. Plus, you can check out Insect Shield’s other tick-repelling products, including dog tees and blankets, here.